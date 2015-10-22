McDonald's global same-restaurant sales rise

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
Oct 22 McDonald's Corp reported its first rise in quarterly global same-restaurant sales in more than a year as demand recovered in China, where it had struggled after a food safety scandal, and menu changes boosted sales in the United States.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by sales said on Thursday that its global same-restaurant sales rose 4 percent in the third quarter.
McDonald's net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.07 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.3 percent to $6.62 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.