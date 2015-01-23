UPDATE 3-McDonald's says rough ride to continue into 2015

(Recasts, adds outlook for 2015, byline)
By Lisa Baertlein and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 23 McDonald's Corp warned on Friday
that business will be weak in the first half of 2015 and it is
cutting its annual construction budget to the lowest in more
than five years as it opens fewer restaurants in struggling
markets.
The world's largest fast-food chain, with more than 36,000
restaurants around the globe, just finished one of its toughest
years in decades.
It struggled to recover from a food scare in China that
battered Asian sales and wrestled with economic weakness and
political upheaval in Europe, its top revenue market. The
company also lost market share to rivals in the United States,
where its image has been dented by frequent protests from
workers seeking higher wages.
Sales at established restaurants, a closely watched gauge of
performance also known as comparable sales, fell during the
fourth quarter and for all of 2014. Revenue and net income
suffered the same fates.
Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson, who took the helm in
July 2012 and is under pressure to turn the business around,
said he expected the trend to continue as McDonald's works to
make the business to be more nimble and responsive to customers.
"January comparable sales are expected to be negative and
results are expected to remain pressured, particularly in the
first half of the year," Thompson said in a statement.
The company, trying to find the right recipe for diners'
growing appetite for healthier and fresher food, is trimming
complicated menus, giving more control back to restaurant
operators and testing customized burgers and sandwiches to
compete with popular restaurants like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
and Subway.
Fourth-quarter net income dropped 21 percent to $1.1
billion, or $1.13 per share, while revenue fell more than 7
percent to $6.57 billion. Global sales at established
restaurants were down 0.9 percent.
U.S. comparable sales in December offered a glimmer of hope,
rising 0.4 percent and marking the first increase since October
2013.
McDonald's set a 2015 capital spending target of around $2
billion, down from about $2.7 billion last year.
Company shares, which have underperformed rivals, the Dow
and the S&P 500, dipped 0.4 percent to $90.62.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Jeffrey
Benkoe)