McDonald's U.S. comparable sales rise 1.7 pct

April 25 McDonald's Corp reported a better-than-expected increase in quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants, boosted by the expansion of all-day breakfast, and Big Mac and beverage value promotions.

The world's largest fast-food chain said on Tuesday that same-restaurant sales at McDonald's rose 1.7 percent in the three months ended March 31.

Analysts were expecting a 1.3 percent increase, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.