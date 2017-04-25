McDonald's U.S. comparable sales rise 1.7 pct

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 McDonald's Corp reported a better-than-expected increase in quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants, boosted by the expansion of all-day breakfast, and Big Mac and beverage value promotions.
The world's largest fast-food chain said on Tuesday that same-restaurant sales at McDonald's rose 1.7 percent in the three months ended March 31.
Analysts were expecting a 1.3 percent increase, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.