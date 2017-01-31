McDonald's to open at least 50 new restaurants in Russia in 2017

MOSCOW Jan 31 McDonald's plans to open
more than 50 restaurants in Russia this year and hopes to sign
more franchising deals to expand in existing and new regions,
the local unit's chief executive said on Tuesday.
The fast-food chain opened 73 restaurants in Russia last
year, exceeding its forecast. Of the newly-opened restaurants,
65 are company-owned, Khamzat Khasbulatov, head of McDonald's
Russia, told a news conference.
Khasbulatov said the target for new outlets in 2017 did not
signify the company was slowing the pace of its expansion.
"(The situation) has not got better or worse, 50 is not a
small number, we are just giving more freedom to our partners
and time to gather pace," said Khasbulatov.
McDonalds currently has three franchisees in Russia, two of
which have been opening its outlets in the Urals and Siberia.
Franchisees operate 92 restaurants out of its total of 609.
"The (franshising) programme will develop, we are looking
for new partners," Khasbulatov said.
He added the company aimed to bring the share of local
suppliers to almost 100 percent by the end of 2018 from the
current 85 percent and was encouraging suppliers to develop
production in Russia - a move likely to shield it from currency
swings and any import restrictions.
In 2014 Russia banned many food imports in retaliation to
Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis. The
food embargo, which is still in place, has driven up prices and
gave a boost to the Russian agriculture industry.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by
Christian Lowe)