CJ Group pulls out of race for McDonald's S.Korea operations

SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korean
food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group on
Tuesday said it did not enter the latest round of bidding for
McDonald's Corp's South Korean operations.
A consortium with Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd
and another group with KG Group and NHN Entertainment Corp
entered binding bids last week, M&A media Market
Insight reported on Monday, citing investment banking sources.
A Maeil spokesman declined to comment. A KG Group spokesman
could not be reached. A NHN spokesman said KG Group was the
bidding party, and NHN is expected to only invest funds.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)