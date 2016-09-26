S.Korea KG Group says not chosen to buy McDonald's S.Korea unit -Money Today

SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korea conglomerate KG Group
said its consortium with NHN Entertainment Corp was
not chosen as the preferred bidder to buy McDonald's Corp
South Korean business, a South Korean online publication
said on Monday, citing KG Group.
The KG Group-NHN consortium was one of two bidding groups,
alongside a consortium of private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
and South Korean dairy firm Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd
, that were in contention for McDonald's Korean
business, South Korean online media Money Today reported earlier
on Monday, without citing a source.
Spokesmen for KG Group and Maeil Dairy could not be
immediately reached.
Spokesmen for Carlyle Group and NHN Entertainment Corp
declined comment.
A spokeswoman for McDonald's South Korean business could not
be immediately reached.
