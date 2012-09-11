版本:
McDonald's August same-store sales rise, but miss estimates

Sept 11 McDonald's Corp on Tuesday reported a weaker-than-expected 3.7 percent rise in sales in August at established restaurants around the world, as austerity measures in Europe and global economic volatility weighed on results.

Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting a gain of 3.9 percent at restaurants open at least 13 months for the world's largest hamburger chain.

