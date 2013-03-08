UPDATE 3-McDonald's February sales fall less than feared, shares up

* February comparable sales down 1.5 percent
* Economy, extra day in February 2012 weigh on results
* Shares up 1.4 percent at 11-month high
By Lisa Baertlein
March 8 McDonald's Corp said February
sales at established restaurants around the world fell less than
expected, giving investors hope that new Chief Executive Don
Thompson's strategy is paying off, and lifting shares to an
11-month high.
Global sales at McDonald's restaurants open at least 13
months fell 1.5 percent in February, slightly less than
analysts' average estimate for a 1.63 percent decline, according
to Consensus Metrix.
McDonald's has been grappling with the difficult chore of
topping a long run of strong monthly sales results, though that
soon should be less challenging as the company compares its
performance to some weaker months from last year.
"We have one more tough month. Things get much easier in
April," Edward Jones analyst Jack Russo said. "I want to say
they're turning the corner."
Cracks in McDonald's business first appeared in October,
when the company reported its first global monthly restaurant
sales decline in nine years.
Results have been lackluster since. McDonald's recently
warned it expects sales and profit growth to be under pressure
as customers spend cautiously due to weak economies in most of
its major markets.
The company had doubled down on value and is putting more
emphasis on new food and limited-time offers as frugal diners
shop around for variety and price.
Shares in the world's biggest hamburger chain were up 1.4
percent at $98.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday,
having touched their highest levels since April 2012.
U.S. PRESSURES
Excluding the impact of an extra day in February 2012 due to
the leap year, comparable sales were up 1.7 percent globally and
rose everywhere except the United States, where sales were flat.
Investors paid extra attention to results from the United
States, because the Jan. 1 payroll tax hike, higher gas prices
and delayed federal tax returns have hurt sales at restaurant
chains and retailers ranging from Olive Garden parent Darden
Restaurants Inc to Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
McDonald's did not cite those pressures as having an impact
on its U.S. same-restaurant sales, which fell 3.3 percent in
February, slightly less than analysts expected.
"I'm sure it didn't help," said Russo, who added that
unseasonably warm winter weather also bolstered last year's
results.
McDonald's reputation for selling low-priced food likely
helped the company attract U.S. diners who were trading down
from more expensive chains, Russo said.
The company historically has been less sensitive to gas
price spikes because diners often don't have to drive far to
visit one of its more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants.
McDonald's said value-priced food, the Grilled Onion Cheddar
burger, the Hot 'n Spicy McChicken sandwich and a limited-time
Fish McBites offer supported U.S. results in February.
The Oak Brook, Illinois-based chain named a new leader for
its U.S. business and is shaking up the menu in its domestic
restaurants after resurgent rivals such as Burger King Worldwide
Inc and Wendy's Co lured away diners with
fast-changing menus.
McDonald's plans to cut its Fruit & Walnut Salad and Chicken
Selects from domestic menus and is weighing whether to keep its
"premium" Angus burgers. Removing them will clear space for new
food and more limited-time offers.
The company also has intensified its value focus in Europe,
where comparable sales fell 0.5 percent, roughly in line with
the analysts' target of a 0.46 percent decline.
Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) reported a drop
of 1.6 percent, slightly better than the 1.69 percent fall that
analysts estimated.
McDonald's remained confident in the "fundamental strength"
of its business, CEO Thompson said in a statement.
"We have the operating experience to manage through the
current challenging environment and the right strategies in
place to grow the business for the long term," Thompson said.