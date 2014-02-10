McDonald's comparable sales rise 1.2 pct despite U.S. weakness

BRIEF-UBS CEO: considering multiple spots for post-Brexit EU hub
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4
Feb 10 McDonald's Corp on Monday reported better-than-expected global sales at established restaurants for January as gains in Europe helped the company offset a sharp decline in the United States.
McDonald's, the world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue, said worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 1.2 percent last month. That was above analysts' average estimate for a rise of 0.7 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
FRANKFURT, April 28 Germany's Merck KGaA , the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for flat screens, cautioned that its dominance of that market could erode over time, making the case for more investments into newer OLED display technologies.
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss