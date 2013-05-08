版本:
McDonald's April sales down 0.6 percent

May 8 McDonald's Corp said on Wednesday that April sales at its established restaurants around the world declined 0.6 percent amid tough competition to attract frugal diners who are shopping around for the best deals.

Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a 0.48 percent decline in global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months.
