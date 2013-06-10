版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 10日 星期一 20:02 BJT

McDonald's May sales rise 2.6 percent

June 10 McDonald's Corp said sales at its established restaurants around the world rose 2.6 percent in May as it expanded late-night breakfasts, tweaked other menus and spent more on advertising value-priced meals.

Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a 1.9 percent rise in global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent in premarket trading on Monday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐