McDonald's May sales rise 2.6 percent

June 10 McDonald's Corp said sales at its established restaurants around the world rose 2.6 percent in May as it expanded late-night breakfasts, tweaked other menus and spent more on advertising value-priced meals.

Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a 1.9 percent rise in global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent in premarket trading on Monday.