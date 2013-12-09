McDonald's November restaurant sales miss estimates

Dec 9 McDonald's Corp reported weaker-than-expected global sales at established restaurants for November, hurt by a sharp drop in comparable-store sales in the United States.

The world's biggest hamburger chain said worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 0.5 percent last month, missing analysts' average estimate of a rise of 0.6 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Same-restaurant sales fell 0.8 percent in the United States, widely missing the 0.3 percent gain expected on average by the 14 analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.