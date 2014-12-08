版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 8日 星期一 21:11 BJT

McDonald's same-restaurant sales fall more than expected

Dec 8 McDonald's Corp reported a steeper-than-expected fall at global established restaurants in November, hurt by increased competition in the United States and the after-effect of a supplier scandal in China.

Shares of the world's largest restaurant chain by revenue fell 2.4 percent in premarket trading.

McDonald's worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.2 percent last month.

Analysts on average had expected a 1.7 percent decline in worldwide same-restaurant sales, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐