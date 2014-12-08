UPDATE 3-McDonald's warns that weak sales will hit Q4 profit

(Adds details on U.S. results)
By Lisa Baertlein
Dec 8 McDonald's Corp on Monday reported
a steeper-than-expected drop in global sales at established
restaurants for November, hurt by weakness in the United States
and Asia, and warned that such declines would "significantly
pressure" margins this quarter.
November marked the sixth straight month of worldwide
same-restaurant sales declines at McDonald's, which is battling
changing consumer tastes, tough U.S. competition, the
after-effects of a supplier scandal in Asia and economic and
political turmoil in Europe.
Worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were
down 2.2 percent last month, more than the 1.7 percent decline
analysts expected, according to Consensus Metrix.
Shares in McDonald's fell 3.8 percent to $92.69 in afternoon
trading.
Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson, who took the helm in
July 2012, has shaken up management and is giving more power to
local operators in a bid to improve results.
Despite that, U.S. sales at restaurants open at least 13
months tumbled 4.6 percent in November, the biggest monthly
decline since June 2001. Analysts, on average, expected a 1.9
percent fall.
McDonald's U.S. same-restaurant sales have not increased
since October 2013, in part due to competition from smaller and
more nimble direct rivals ranging from Wendy's Co and
Burger King Worldwide Inc to In-N-Out Burger and
Chick-fil-A.
It is localizing U.S. menus and focusing on customization
and fresh ingredients as it also seeks to better compete with
popular chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and
Subway, where diners pick the ingredients that go into their
meals.
The stronger U.S. dollar also is expected to reduce
fourth-quarter profit by as much as 9 cents per share,
McDonald's said on Monday.
November same-restaurant sales fell 4 percent in the
Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), which has not yet
recovered from a China meat supplier scandal that drove away
diners and sent restaurants scrambling for new sources of
ingredients for its Chicken McNuggets and Big Macs.
The company said the weak APMEA results could cut McDonald's
profits by as much as 10 cents a share in the current quarter
that ends on Dec. 31.
Europe's same-restaurant sales were down 2 percent in
November, hurt by "very weak" results from Russia as well as
declines in France and Germany.
McDonald's said on Monday that all restaurants closed for as
long as three months by Russian officials had been reopened.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and
Chizu Nomiyama)