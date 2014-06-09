UPDATE 2-McDonald's May restaurant sales up, despite still-weak U.S.

(Adds context on China sales, link to graphic)
June 9 McDonald's Corp on Monday
reported a small rise in global sales at established restaurants
for May, after a rebound in China helped offset another month of
disappointing results from the fast-food chain's home market of
the United States.
McDonald's U.S. sales at restaurants open at least 13 months
were down 1 percent in May, marking the seventh straight month
of declines as it struggles with stiff competition from
resurgent rivals such as Wendy's Co and Burger King
Worldwide Inc, internal missteps that have slowed
service and image-denting protests from its minimum-wage
workers.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected May
same-restaurant sales to rise 0.1 percent for the United States,
which accounted for 31 percent of McDonald's revenue in 2013.
The company does not break out annual revenue totals for China.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue said
worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 0.9
percent last month, slightly better than the 0.8 percent gain
analysts expected.
Same-restaurant sales grew 2.5 percent in the Asia-Pacific,
Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region, which includes China.
That result easily topped analysts' average forecast for a 0.7
percent gain. In May 2013, an avian flu outbreak in China
dragged down the region's results.
Europe, which contributed 40 percent of revenue last year
and is McDonald's top region for sales, put up a gain of 0.4
percent, just shy of the 0.5 percent rise analysts expected.
McDonald's shares were trading at $101.45, down 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Lisa Baertlein; Editing by
Joyjeet Das, Ted Kerr and Meredith Mazzilli)