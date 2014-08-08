版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 8日 星期五 20:16 BJT

CORRECTED-McDonald's global comparable sales fall 2.5 pct in July

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Consensus Metrix estimated a fall of 1.1 percent, not 1 percent)

Aug 8 McDonald's Corp reported lower-than-expected global sales at established restaurants in July after a food scare forced it to temporarily withdraw menu items such as Big Macs and Spicy McWings in China.

McDonald's shares were down 0.8 percent in premarket trading.

The company said worldwide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.5 percent last month.

Analysts on average had expected a 1.1 percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
