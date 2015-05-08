CORRECTED-McDonald's April restaurant sales fall 0.6 pct

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say "third straight month" from "third
straight quarter")
May 8 McDonald's Corp's worldwide sales
at established restaurants fell 0.6 percent in April as the
fast-food giant fights to lure back customers and boost sales.
Sales at the company's U.S. restaurants open at least 13
months fell 2.3 percent last month, their third straight month
of decline. The United States is McDonald's top region for
profit.
Analysts on average had estimated a 1.8 percent fall in the
company's worldwide same-restaurant sales in April, according to
analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. That included
an expected 2.3 percent drop in the United States.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)