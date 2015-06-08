UPDATE 1-McDonald's May comparable sales decline smaller than expected

(Add details, background, shares)

June 8 McDonald's Corp posted a smaller-than-expected decline in worldwide sales at established restaurants in May as strong sales in Europe more than offset a decline in the United States.

Shares of the world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue rose 0.5 percent in premarket trading on Monday.

The report for May is the second last monthly sales report from McDonald's, which will report only quarterly same-restaurant sales from July.

Steve Easterbrook, the company's new chief executive, said in May that quarterly sales would be a better measure of performance.

A large number of U.S. retailers have stopped reporting monthly same-store sales, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and Starbucks Corp.

Companies say the monthly sales reports put too much emphasis on short-term performance and also add to costs.

Same-store sales at McDonald's restaurants fell 0.3 percent globally in May, the 12th straight monthly drop. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a decline of 0.9 percent.

Sales rose 2.3 percent in Europe, led by higher sales in the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Analysts had expected sales in Europe to rise 0.6 percent.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months fell 2.2 percent in May, the fourth straight month of decline. The United States is McDonald's top region for profit.

Analysts had expected same-restaurant sales to fall 1.7 percent in the United States.

The company said it was trying out a limited-time menu and cheaper food options in the United States, where it is fighting to win back customers who are increasingly opting for healthier, fresher food.

Sales fell 3.2 percent in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region, less than analysts' average estimate of a 3.8 percent decline.

McDonald's shares closed at $95.54 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, down 6.7 percent in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)