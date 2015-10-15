版本:
McDonald's close to decision on structure of U.S. real estate-WSJ

Oct 15 McDonald's Corp is close to deciding what, if anything, to do with its massive U.S. real estate holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

McDonald's has not made a decision yet, but "we have had a lot of review and a lot of debate," the company's board member Miles White told the WSJ in an interview. (on.wsj.com/1Ln1zgz)

McDonald's was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

