UPDATE 1-McDonald's USA in tech push plans self-serve kiosks, mobile ordering

(Adds details from meeting, executive comments)
By Chris Prentice and Lisa Baertlein
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES Nov 17McDonald's,
aiming to become more modern and nimble, is updating U.S.
restaurants with self-service kiosk ordering, mobile payments,
"smart" menu boards, custom sandwiches and table service,
executives said on Thursday.
The 61-year-old fast-food company has been overhauling its
food with simpler ingredients and selling breakfast items
24-hours a day, but it is playing catch up in the technology
realm to early adopters such as Domino's Pizza,
Starbucks Corp and Panera Bread.
About 500 of McDonald's more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants
have made the changes with Florida, New York and Southern
California the first regions to adopt the new format.
Restaurants in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and Seattle
will start making the switch next year, according to the
company, which declined to give a timeline for how long the
changes will take to go nationwide.
McDonald's will pilot mobile ordering in the United States
in the first half of 2017 and do a national rollout in the
second half, Chris Kempczinski, a former Kraft Foods executive
who will take over as McDonald's USA president on Jan. 1, told
journalists at a press event in New York. Mobile ordering and
payment will be added to the McDonald's app, which has been
downloaded by 16 million people, he said.
Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook said the company was in
the early stage of using technology. "There is nothing more
powerful than one-on-one customer experience" such as smartphone
apps, he said to Reuters.
Still, some of McDonald's U.S. franchisees have chafed at
the prospect of making significant investments at a time when
labor costs are rising and restaurant sales growth is tepid.
Analysts note that just 50 percent of U.S. McDonald's
restaurants have been recently renovated, and the company wants
new food and tech elements in addition to the restaurant
makeovers.
The cost of installing kiosks is between $50,000 and $60,000
and the company is willing to help with money or financing,
McDonald's executives said. Eastbrook has said that equipment is
not expected to reduce the number of workers in restaurants,
since traditional order takers would be redeployed to help
customers learn to operate kiosks and to deliver food to tables.
Demonstrating returns is key to convincing franchisees to
make the switch, executives said. In a video, one UK executive
said sales grew 8 percent in downtown London as a result of the
initiative.
"People may not always like to change, but people like to
make money," Kempczinski told Reuters.
McDonald's USA draws on results from modernization projects
in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada as it pushes the
effort. "We've worked a lot of the kinks out," Easterbrook told
Reuters.
Kempczinski said McDonald's may also pick up the pace of its
response to consumer demands for simpler, more natural food.
McDonald's USA already has switched to chicken raised
without antibiotics important to human health, replaced
margarine with butter in its Egg McMuffins, and swapped sugar
for high-fructose corn syrup in its hamburger buns.
Most recently, it said it would fully transition to
cage-free eggs in the United States and Canada over the next
decade.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard
Orr)