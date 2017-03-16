CORRECTED-McDonald's removes tweet criticizing Donald Trump

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline to remove reference to the tweet being "purportedly fake")
March 16 A tweet from McDonald's Corp official Twitter handle said President Donald Trump was a "disgusting excuse of a president."
It was not immediately clear if the company's twitter account, @McDonaldsCorp, had been hacked.
The tweet said "@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."
The tweet has been removed. McDonald's was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.