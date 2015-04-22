McDonald's recipe for success may need focus on consumers, workers

| LOS ANGELES, April 22
LOS ANGELES, April 22 As McDonald's Corp
prepares yet another plan to revive its business, company
watchers have the following advice: reconnect with lower income
consumers who remain faithful to the brand, improve wages and
ease the financial burden on operators.
Steve Easterbrook, the company's new chief executive, on May
4 will announce his plan to reinvent McDonald's as a "modern,
progressive burger company" that is more responsive to global
diners' increasing demand for fresh, less processed and more
customized food.
The company signaled its plan for a fresh start after
reporting another quarter of disappointing financial results
. It declined to provide further details ahead of
the announcement.
Easterbrook has helped forge previous restructuring plans at
the world's largest hamburger chain. They include simplifying
complicated menus, flattening management structure, closing
hundreds of underperforming restaurants and removing important
human antibiotics from its chicken production.
Faith Popcorn, founder and CEO of marketing consulting firm
BrainReserve, would like to see McDonald's embrace the
lower-income consumers that account for a big share of its
diners and employees.
"They should be the champions of the 99 percent," said
Popcorn, who has worked with McDonald's in the past and advised
some of the best known U.S. consumer brands, including Coca-Cola
Co and Campbell Soup Co.
She advised the company to take concrete steps, such as
serving healthier fast food and encouraging franchisees to
follow McDonald's corporate leadership to raise wages for
restaurant crew members.
U.S. franchisees in a recent survey said their relations
with McDonald's Corp had hit a new low. They called on the
company to implement changes to help their bottom lines.
The franchisees, who operate nearly 90 percent of McDonald's
U.S. restaurants, worry the company is trying too hard to be all
things to all people. They called on management to significantly
downsize the menu and rethink a plan for custom burgers that
they worry will be labor-intensive and expensive.
One franchisee also called for cost relief.
"Nothing would ignite owner/operators more than lower rent
and service fees," said the franchisee, whose identity was not
revealed.
McDonald's rivals such as Wendy's Co and Burger King
have boosted their financials by selling virtually all
their restaurants to franchisees.
McDonald's could make a similar move by increasing the
percentage of its global franchised restaurants to 90 percent
from 80 percent, said RBC Capital Markets analyst David Palmer.
"We believe that the management gets it," Palmer said,
adding that the question is how long it will take to turn the
ship.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Michele
Gershberg and Andrew Hay)