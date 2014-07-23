U.S. SEC weighs filing charges against S&P

July 23 McGraw Hill Financial Inc said
its Standard & Poor's rating unit may face civil charges by U.S.
securities regulators over rating of six commercial
mortgage-backed securities transactions in 2011.
McGraw Hill said it received a "Wells Notice" from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging violations of
federal securities laws by Standard & Poor's related to the
ratings.
A Wells notice is usually the last step in an SEC
investigation before a civil enforcement action is filed, and
gives a recipient one last chance to convince regulators not to
file a lawsuit.
S&P has been cooperating with the SEC, McGraw Hill said.
McGraw Hill shares closed at $83.11 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)