McGraw Hill Financial to sell unit for $1.1 bln

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 McGraw Hill Financial Inc said it would sell its unit J.D. Power to investment firm XIO Group for $1.1 billion.
J.D. Power provides data on performance improvement and customer satisfaction, mainly for the auto and advertising industry. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: