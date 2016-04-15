版本:
McGraw Hill Financial to sell unit for $1.1 bln

April 15 McGraw Hill Financial Inc said it would sell its unit J.D. Power to investment firm XIO Group for $1.1 billion.

J.D. Power provides data on performance improvement and customer satisfaction, mainly for the auto and advertising industry. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)

