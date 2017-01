April 28 McGraw Hill Financial Inc, parent of Standard & Poor's ratings agency, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from its bond ratings business.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to $303 million, or $1.10 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $241 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $1.27 billion. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)