UPDATE 2-McGraw-Hill to cut 550 jobs, plans buyback

* Says to buy back $500 million in shares
* McGraw-Hill Education to cut about 550 jobs
* Sees charge in Q4
Dec 7 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc
launched a new $500 million accelerated share repurchase program
and said it will cut about 550 jobs in McGraw-Hill Education,
taking it a step closer to the previously announced separation
of its businesses.
In September, the New York-based parent of credit rating
agency Standard & Poor's, had yielded to investor demand and
agreed to split itself into two listed companies, McGraw-Hill
Financial and McGraw-Hill Education.
"Going forward, the company anticipates additional
realignment to prepare for separation," McGraw-Hill said in a
statement.
McGraw-Hill Education would reduce its executive ranks by
about 20 percent and its workforce by about a tenth.
Most of the reductions are expected to take place in the
fourth quarter.
The steps would save about $50 million annually, and put the
company on track to cut costs by more than $100 million.
Post separation, McGraw-Hill Financial would cover five
business lines -- S&P Ratings, S&P Capital IQ, S&P Indices,
Platts and Commercial Markets.
McGraw-Hill Education, which would take over the company's
publishing operations, would step up investment in digital
education and move more of its business towards a
subscription-based model, the company said in the statement.
The company expects to take a restructuring charge in the
fourth quarter of 2011.