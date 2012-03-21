McGraw-Hill to announce global education CEO in 2-3 weeks

| MUMBAI, March 21
MUMBAI, March 21 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc
, the New York-based parent of credit rating agency
Standard & Poor's, will appoint a new CEO for its global
education business within a month, its chief executive told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"We have a name and it's an exciting name. My guess is that
probably in the next 2-3 weeks," Terry McGraw, a great-grandson
of the founder said.
The company, which will split into McGraw-Hill Financial and
McGraw-Hill Education, has been on the lookout for a CEO to run
its education business ever since the announcement. Terry McGraw
heads the financial business.
McGraw-Hill has a presence in India through Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services, CRISIL, McGraw-Hill Education, J.D.
Power Associates and Platts, among others.
The company expects digital learning content to grow at a
higher double-digit rate in India and drive the growth of its
education business here, Mcgraw said.
McGraw-Hill plans to push for learning programmes related to
vocational training online and is working on making more
learning material and textbooks available across various digital
platforms.
"The growth outlook is really quite healthy for the
education business and we expect that to continue," McGraw said.
Globally, however, the education segment has been under
stress but has recently seen a better performance in higher
education help offset low spending for elementary and high
school textbooks.
The company is also looking to strike joint ventures with
Indian companies to impart skills learning in India, McGraw
said.
In China, it has a joint venture New Oriental to provide
skills training.
McGraw also said the environment for its global ratings
business had started showing signs of improvement.
"The debt crisis isn't over... From the credit ratings
standpoint, we look at pipelines and the pipelines are filling
up," Terry McGraw told Reuters.