公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-McGraw Hill-CEO: Expect decision on sale of education unit in 'coming weeks'

Nov 2 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc : * CEO: Expect decision on sale of education unit in 'coming weeks' * Executives speaking on conference call after earnings report * CEO Terry McGraw: 'we are coming to the conclusion' of education unit sale or

spinoff * CEO says will describe more cost cuts after splitting company * CFO: ongoing legal expense 'is coming down a bit'

