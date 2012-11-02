BRIEF-McGraw Hill-CEO: Expect decision on sale of education unit in 'coming weeks'

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc : * CEO: Expect decision on sale of education unit in 'coming weeks' * Executives speaking on conference call after earnings report * CEO Terry McGraw: 'we are coming to the conclusion' of education unit sale or
spinoff * CEO says will describe more cost cuts after splitting company * CFO: ongoing legal expense 'is coming down a bit'
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei