McGraw Hill Financial CEO to retire

July 11 McGraw Hill Financial Inc said Chief Executive Harold McGraw will step down and be replaced by Douglas Peterson.

Peterson is currently president of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The appointment will be effective from Nov. 1, the company said in a statement.

Harold McGraw, a member of the company's founding family who turns 65 in August, will continue as chairman.
