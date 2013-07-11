McGraw Hill Financial CEO to retire

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
July 11 McGraw Hill Financial Inc said Chief Executive Harold McGraw will step down and be replaced by Douglas Peterson.
Peterson is currently president of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The appointment will be effective from Nov. 1, the company said in a statement.
Harold McGraw, a member of the company's founding family who turns 65 in August, will continue as chairman.
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value