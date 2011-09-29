UPDATE 2-McGraw-Hill, CME eye indexes JV-source

* Talks to merge S&P Indices, DJ Indexes-source
Sept 29 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N is in
advanced talks to merge its S&P Indices business with CME Group
Inc's (CME.O) Dow Jones Indexes, a source familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
A deal would bring together some of the oldest and most
widely followed U.S. indexes including the Dow Jones Industrial
Average and the S&P 500.
Under the terms of the deal being discussed, McGraw-Hill
would own the majority of the joint venture and manage it,
while CME would own about 25 percent, the source said.
News Corp's (NWSA.O) Dow Jones & Co would also own a minor
stake, the source said.
The deal has not been finalized and the terms could change,
the source said, adding that the talks have been going on for
more than a year.
McGraw-Hill and CME declined to comment. News Corp was not
immediately available for comment. The story was first reported
by the Wall Street Journal.
Standard & Poor's maintains the S&P 500 .SPX, which was
created more than 50 years ago and is one of the most widely
followed indexes of large-cap American stocks.
Dow Jones Indexes include the well-known Dow Jones
Industrial average .DJI of 30 blue chip stocks. The brand was
created in 1896 by Charles Dow, a company founder.
Dow and S&P create and license indexes that investors and
others use to measure the performance of various markets.
Chicago-based CME Group, the world's largest derivatives
exchange operator, offers futures and options contracts based
on many indexes and pays fees for licensing rights, where it
doesn't already own them. CME bought 90 percent of the Dow
Jones' namesake indexes business last year.
Earlier this month McGraw-Hill said it would divide itself
into a markets data company that includes its Standard & Poor's
ratings businesses and an education company for textbook
publishing.
The breakup announcement followed public demands starting
in July from the Ontario Teacher's Pension Fund and hedge fund
Jana Partners LLC for a broad reorganization. [ID:nL3E7KC27U]
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; editing by Carol Bishopric)