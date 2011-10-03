UPDATE 1-McGraw-Hill to sell broadcasting arm for $212 mln

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* To sell nine-station unit to E.W.scripps
* Broadcasting arm comprises ABC affiliates, Azteca America affiliates
Oct 3 McGraw-Hill Cos Inc agreed to sell its nine-station broadcasting unit to media conglomerate E.W. Scripps Co for $212 million in cash.
"This divestiture will produce good value for a non-strategic asset as we work to create two focused operating companies, one centered on capital and commodities markets and the other on digital learning and education services," Chief Executive Harold McGraw said.
Last month, yielding to investor demands, the New York-based company had agreed to split into two listed companies.
Morgan Stanley LLC acted as financial adviser to McGraw-Hill in its deal with E.W. Scripps.
Shares of McGraw-Hill closed at $39.94, while those of E.W. Scripps closed at $6.74 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.