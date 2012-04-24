McGraw-Hill reports higher quarterly profit

* Net income $123 mln vs $120 mln a year earlier

NEW YORK, April 24 The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc reported a higher first-quarter profit as the company sold more credit ratings and tools for institutional investors.

First-quarter net income was $123 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with $120 million, or 39 cents a share a year earlier, the New York-based mini-conglomerate said on Tuesday.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $144 million, or 51 cents a share, according to the company.