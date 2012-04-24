UPDATE 4-McGraw-Hill gets lift from commodity business

* Quarterly net income $123 mln vs $120 mln a year earlier
* Adjusted EPS 51 cents vs Street view of 48 cents
* Platts brand biggest driver of higher profits
* S&P credit ratings profit margin falls
* Spin-off of education business continues, at a cost
By David Henry
April 24 The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc
beat Wall Street estimates as it reported higher first-quarter
profit on increased sales of commodity information from its
Platts brand and better results from its financial analytics and
Standard & Poor's stock index products.
But the New York-based company also reported lower profit
margins from its credit ratings business where costs rose faster
than revenue. And, executives predicted at least $133 million of
costs to restructure and spin off its textbook and digital
education unit this year.
First-quarter net income was up 3 percent to $123 million
from a year earlier. Adjusted for one-time costs, including
restructuring charges, net income was $144 million, or 51 cents
a share.
Analysts had estimated the company would earn 48 cents a
share, according to surveys by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S share.
The stock fell 2.9 percent to $47.70 at the close of trading in
New York. Financial stocks were up 2.3 percent for the day, as
measured on the S&P Financial sector index.
"I think the market is not liking that costs at S&P were
higher than expected," said Peter Appert, an analyst at Piper
Jaffray & Co. "It seems to me a bit of an over-reaction" given
the surprising strong results overall, he said.
The adjusted results excluded $33 million, pretax, of costs
to cut ongoing expenses and split the company into two
publicly-traded companies this year -- McGraw-Hill Financial and
McGraw-Hill Education. The company projected another $100
million of such costs, including paying severance to dismissed
employees, in the rest of this year, and said additional costs
of $75 million are possible.
The company on Monday night received a ruling from the
federal Internal Revenue Service that its planned spin-off of
the education business to shareholders can be tax-free, CEO
Terry McGraw said in a conference call with analysts.
McGraw declined to rule out the sale of the education
business but said McGraw-Hill expects to make a public filing on
the spin-off details "very soon" and could finish the deal as
early as October. The unit, which sells textbooks for elementary
and high schools and universities, last year had $2.3 billion of
revenue and $320 million of operating income.
The spin-off plan was announced last year after
institutional investors pressed McGraw to hurry up with steps to
boost the stock price of the company founded by his
great-grandfather.
Though McGraw-Hill has been best known for its Standard &
Poor's credit ratings and its textbooks, the latest results were
lifted by Platts commodity information and the S&P Capital IQ
business, which provides data and tools for financial analysis,
as well as licensing of S&P stock indexes to investment
managers.
Platts drove profits in the company's commodity and
commercial businesses up 64 percent, adding $25 million to
pretax operating income, or more than half of the improvement
from a year earlier. The surge came on only a 13 percent rise in
revenue, showing the unit's operating leverage.
Platts sells commodity market news and price data, some of
which is used in long-term contracts. More than 90 percent of
Platts revenue is from subscriptions.
Capital IQ and the stock index unit added $11 million in
operating income. Profits from credit ratings declined by $4
million, or 2 percent, to $186 million, which was still the most
of operating income reported from any single business line.
Credit rating profit margins fell to 40 percent of revenue from
43 percent a year earlier.
McGraw said the smaller profit from credit ratings was due
largely to spending for new employees to issue more bond ratings
in emerging markets.
"That might be a smart decision to make from management's
standpoint, but the market did not like it," Appert said.
The company said share buybacks during the year reduced
average shares outstanding by 8.3 percent. The smaller share
base transformed a 20 percent increase in adjusted net income
into a 30 percent rise in adjusted earnings per share.
McGraw-Hill shares were up 9 percent this year through
Monday, about the same as the broader stock market. The stock
climbed 24 percent in 2011 while the market was flat. The shares
outperformed last year on the outlook for Capital IQ and
potential value from splitting the company, as well as
increasing confidence that new regulations will not squash
Standard & Poor's ratings profits.
The new regulations are a consequence of bad ratings on
mortgage-related bonds in the credit bubble from S&P and
competitors Moody's Investors Service, which is owned by Moody's
Corp, and Fitch Ratings, which is jointly-owned by
Paris-based Fimilac and New York-based Hearst Corp.
The agencies generally have been winning lawsuits brought by
investors who said they lost money because of the bad ratings.
McGraw-Hill said legal costs for the ratings business declined
in the quarter from the last three months of 2011, but were
higher than a year earlier.