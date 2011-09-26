UPDATE 1-McGraw Hill receives Wells Notice

(Follows alerts)

Sept 26 McGraw-Hill Cos Inc said it may face civil charges from U.S. regulators alleging violations of federal securities laws with respect to its Standard & Poor's Ratings Services unit.

The Wells Notice sent to the company by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Staff may recommend a civil lawsuit against the unit for a 2007 collateralized debt offering, McGraw-Hill said in a statement.

The staff may also recommend that the SEC seek civil money penalties.

Regulators send Wells Notices to companies or people to alert them of the likelihood that the government will file an enforcement action against them.

Companies or people being investigated have the right to argue why they should not be charged by filing a "Wells Submission." (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)