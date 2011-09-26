UPDATE 1-McGraw Hill receives Wells Notice

BRIEF-EMERSON ELECTRIC SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 26 McGraw-Hill Cos Inc said it may face civil charges from U.S. regulators alleging violations of federal securities laws with respect to its Standard & Poor's Ratings Services unit.
The Wells Notice sent to the company by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Staff may recommend a civil lawsuit against the unit for a 2007 collateralized debt offering, McGraw-Hill said in a statement.
The staff may also recommend that the SEC seek civil money penalties.
Regulators send Wells Notices to companies or people to alert them of the likelihood that the government will file an enforcement action against them.
Companies or people being investigated have the right to argue why they should not be charged by filing a "Wells Submission." (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.