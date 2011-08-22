UPDATE 2-McGraw-Hill gets earful on breakup

* Investors call for four-way split
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Aug 22 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc
MHP.N directors and executives met on Monday with Jana
Partners LLC, a hedge fund, and the Ontario Teacher's Pension Fund
to hear their arguments that the company should be broken up.
Jana and the pension fund have a 5.6 percent stake in
McGraw-Hill, which owns Standard & Poor's credit ratings business,
textbook publisher McGraw-Hill Education, and assorted information
businesses, the funds said in a filing on Monday.
Jana included slides from the presentation in the filing to
the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing showed the
shareholders have increased their holdings by 0.4 percent since
an initial filing on Aug. 1.
McGraw-Hill is already considering spinning off or selling
the education business, a person familiar with the company said
last week. In June, the company put its television stations up
for sale.
In response to the filing, the company said in a statement
that its portfolio review "is well advanced and expected to
result in significant actions in the next few months to
accelerate global growth, align appropriate cost structures and
build shareholder value."
The company noted that it has hired investment banking
advisors Evercore and Goldman Sachs to work on its
restructuring.
The shareholders said in the filing that they are concerned
the company's actions "will not go far enough in addressing its
issues."
McGraw-Hill shares are trading below the value of the
company's four major parts, according to analysts. The stock has
been suffering, too, from weakness in the education business
because of tight school budgets.
The investors charged in the filing that the company "has
consistently underperformed its potential" due to the
inefficiency and complexity of its corporate structure.
McGraw-Hill "should promptly" separate its education
business, its information and media division and its Standard &
Poor's index business, the filing said.
The investors also called for the company to "bolster"
Standard & Poor's ratings service with "an independent
oversight figure."
The service has been criticized in Washington for how it
recently downgraded the U.S. government credit rating from AAA to
AA-plus earlier this month.
The ratings business faces new regulations because S&P and
other agencies gave their highest investment grades to
mortgage-related securities which then plunged in value when house
prices collapsed.
The presentation contends McGraw-Hill stock could be as much
as $21 a share higher, more than 50 percent above the current
price, if the company were broken up and managed better.
McGraw-Hill shares closed today at $37.04, up four cents
for the day. They traded at $41.60 on July 29, the last trading
day before the investors first disclosed their push for
changes.
The stock tends to rise and fall with the outlook for the
credit markets which provide S&P with ratings revenues and
which have been troubled this month.
A number of stock analysts have said that the company's
pieces are worth more than $50 a share.
