UPDATE 5-McGraw-Hill profit falls as ratings demand slows

* Q3 EPS $1.21, misses Wall Street view of $1.23
* Adj net income $366.7 mln, down 2 pct vs year earlier
* Results hurt by lower textbook sales, slower markets
* Full-year EPS guidance narrowed to $2.81 to $2.86
* Financial information businesses excel
* Shares close down 0.4 percent
(Adds closing stock price)
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Oct 20 McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's profit
fell in the third quarter, missing analyst estimates, as torpid
credit markets hurt its Standard & Poor's rating business, and
textbook sales dropped.
The European debt crisis dampened corporate bond issuance
during the quarter, cutting into demand for ratings, the
company said Thursday. Meanwhile, textbook sales are under
pressure as local governments, reeling from lower tax receipts,
are slashing costs. Revenue fell 2.5 percent.
The bad news was tempered by stronger results in the
company's market information businesses, which include Standard
& Poor's stock indexes, Capital IQ corporate financial
information, and Platts, which reports commodity prices.
"It was a mixed bag," said Piper Jaffray analyst Peter
Appert. "The education business is terrible. The indexes and
Capital IQ look great and Platts continues to perform
exceptionally well."
With shareholders pressing for change and revenue headwinds
setting back what have been its biggest businesses, the company
said it is cutting at least $100 million of costs over the next
15 months. Third-quarter expenses for McGraw-Hill were $1.3
billion, down 2.7 percent from the same quarter last year.
The cost-cutting is a prelude to McGraw-Hill splitting
itself into two public companies with appropriate expense
bases, the company said. The conglomerate said last month it is
going to divide itself into a markets data company and a
textbook publisher.
Investors including the Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund and
hedge fund manager Jana Partners have pressed the conglomerate
to break itself up to boost shareholder returns, but their
plans called for more asset sales and spin-offs.
McGraw-Hill is also facing political pressure linked to its
Standard & Poor's rating unit. Ratings agencies have broadly
been accused of enabling the financial crisis, and regulators
and politicians are looking at how to reform the debt rating
system.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has also
targeted S&P for a possible civil lawsuit over its ratings of a
collateralized debt obligation.
S&P stripped the United States of its top triple-A ratings
in August, spurring criticism from politicians and others who
view its methodology as flawed.
EUROPEAN WILD CARD
In the third quarter, net income from continuing operations
declined to $366.7 million. On a per-share basis, the company
earned $1.21, the same as its adjusted per-share earnings from
last year's third quarter last year, as the company bought back
shares.
The average estimate from analysts was $1.23, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last year's third quarter had included a 2-cent gain from a
divestiture.
McGraw-Hill's stock closed down 0.4 percent to $42.91 on
the New York Stock Exchange. Some analysts estimate the total
market value of the company at about $50 a share.
At S&P revenue fell 1.8 percent and operating income
dropped 6.1 percent on an adjusted basis, the company said.
S&P's results would have been much worse but for the fact
that the agency collects relatively steady fees for monitoring
existing debt and providing ratings information to subscribers.
Revenue for rating new debt declined 19.5 percent as global
debt issuance plunged 37.7 percent in the quarter, the company
said.
In the education segment, revenue and operating profit both
declined by 11 percent on an adjusted basis. Revenue from
elementary and high school material plunged 21 percent as
states and local government held back on purchases. Revenue
from higher education, professional materials and international
business was flat.
In contrast, revenue from financial information products
grew 18.4 percent to make that business roughly the same size
as the credit ratings business in the quarter. Profits in the
segment grew 31.2 percent. Platts' revenue rose more than 25
percent.
"We always thought the ratings business was the gem, but
maybe the real gem is this collection of financial information
businesses," said Appert.
CEO Terry McGraw said on a conference call that he is
"cautious" but "hopeful" that the ratings business will perk up
in the fourth quarter. There are some corporate bond and loan
deals in the offing, he said.
McGraw called the European situation a "wild card." While
the financial crisis there stalled bond issues, a resolution
would likely come with new debt financing that will need credit
ratings, he said.
"I think you're going to see a pickup in bond issuance in
Europe," McGraw said. "The need is extremely high."
But for now, the company tempered its prior earnings
guidance for the year to $2.81 to $2.86 per share. Three months
ago the company had said it expected to report at "the top end"
of the range of $2.79 to $2.89.
Representatives of Jana Partners and the Ontario pension
fund declined to comment on the company's results.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Derek Caney,
Dave Zimmerman and Richard Chang)