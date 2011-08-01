UPDATE 3-Investors push McGraw-Hill for changes

* Canadian pension fund, U.S. hedge fund hold stakes
By Joe Rauch
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 1 A Canadian teacher's
pension fund and a New York hedge fund are pushing McGraw-Hill
Cos Inc MHP.N to boost its market value and might agitate for
steps such as breaking off parts of the company.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund and JANA Partners LLC
said in a securities filing on Monday that they bought 5.2
percent of the shares of the New York-based company, which
produces textbooks and trade publications, runs nine television
stations and owns ratings agency Standard & Poor's.
McGraw-Hill said in June it was reviewing its disparate
businesses to make sure they made sense for the company and
decided to sell off its broadcasting group.
Analysts said the move increases pressure on McGraw-Hill's
management.
"This is a kick in the pants," said Jason Ware, an equity
analyst with Salt Lake City-based Albion Financial Group. "It
brings a little higher sense of urgency."
JANA said in its filing it had discussions with McGraw-Hill
about the company's operations, strategy and future plans, Both
investors said they might have more discussions along those
lines with the company.
Analysts said the company's educational unit -- which makes
textbooks -- has been a drag on overall earnings, while ratings
agency Standard & Poor's has been one of McGraw-Hill's bright
spots.
Peter Appert, a Piper Jaffray & Co analyst, said
McGraw-Hill's disparate businesses could be worth as much as
$52 per share if valued separately. McGraw-Hill's stock closed
on Monday at $41.41 per share, down 0.46 percent, or 19 cents.
Appert said the company could follow the Dun & Bradstreet
model -- noting that company spun off major business units
while under investor pressure to increase shareholder value.
Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB.N) spun off Moody's Corp
(MCO.N), a ratings agency competitor to Standard & Poor's, in
2000.
"That's a good analogy, in my mind," Appert said. "That
created a lot of shareholder value by breaking it up."
A McGraw-Hill spokesman said in a prepared statement that
the company was reviewing its business operations and would
announce additional "significant actions" in 2011, and was
evaluating its general and administrative costs company-wide.
BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO?
A JANA spokesman declined to comment and an Ontario
Teachers' spokeswoman was not immediately available for
comment.
Conglomerates are often difficult for investors to value,
given that they require expertise in multiple industries. The
different businesses in a conglomerate often do not gain
anything by being housed in a single company, which is why
activist investors have been pushing to break up conglomerates
since the 1980s.
A raft of other companies have announced in the last year
that they were splitting up, including ITT Corp (ITT.N), which
was pressured by activist investor Ralph Whitworth of
Relational Investors. [ID:nN12245683]
JANA and, to a lesser extent, Ontario Teachers' are known
for buying stakes in companies and pressing for changes.
The Ontario Teachers' fund holds a 2.3 percent stake in
McGraw-Hill, while JANA Partners holds a 2.9 percent stake.
McGraw-Hill previously owned BusinessWeek magazine, which
it sold to Bloomberg LP, a competitor of Thomson Reuters Corp.
