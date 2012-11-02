McGraw-Hill raises full-year outlook

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 McGraw-Hill Cos Inc reported a lower third-quarter profit on weaker performance by its education business, but the company raised its full-year outlook.
The company, which also owns Standard & Poor's bond-rating service, expects an adjusted profit of $3.35 to $3.40 per share for the full year.
McGraw-Hill has previously expected a profit of $3.25 to $3.35 per share.
Net income fell 14 percent to $314 million, or $1.10 per share, from $366 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier, the New York-based company said on Friday.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $1.95 billion, while revenue at the education unit fell 11 percent to $836 million.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei