S&P owner McGraw Hill's profit from continuing ops drops 9 pct

Feb 4 Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly profit from continuing operations, hurt by lower revenue in its ratings business.

The company, formerly known as McGraw-Hill Cos Inc, said net income fell to $173 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $190 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
