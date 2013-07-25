版本:
McGraw Hill posts 18 pct rise in quarterly profit

July 25 Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit as it earned more from its ratings agency and its Dow Jones indices.

The company, formerly known as McGraw-Hill Cos Inc, said net income increased to $254 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $216 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
