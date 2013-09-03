S&P calls U.S. lawsuit retaliation for stripping 'AAA' rating

* S&P seeks dismissal of $5 bln fraud lawsuit
* US accused S&P of inflating ratings to win business
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 3 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday blasted a $5
billion fraud lawsuit by the U.S. government as retaliation for
its 2011 decision to strip the country of its "AAA" credit
rating.
The McGraw Hill Financial Inc unit was the only
major credit rating agency to take away the United States' top
rating, and the only one sued by the U.S. Department of Justice
for allegedly misleading banks and credit unions about the
credibility of its ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Santa Ana,
California, S&P said the lawsuit attempts to punish it for
exercising its First Amendment free speech rights under the U.S.
Constitution, but also seeks "excessive fines" in violation of
the Eighth Amendment.
It said the government's "impermissibly selective, punitive
and meritless" lawsuit was brought "in retaliation for
defendants' exercise of their free speech rights with respect to
the creditworthiness of the United States of America."
S&P seeks to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it
cannot be brought again. The August 2011 downgrade of the U.S.
credit rating to "AA-plus" from "AAA" reflected concern about
Washington's ability to address the nation's swelling debt.
A Justice Department spokesman declined immediate comment.
The Feb. 4 lawsuit accused S&P of inflating ratings to win
more fees from issuers, and failing to downgrade ratings for
collateralized debt obligations despite knowing they were backed
by deteriorating residential mortgage-backed securities.
U.S. District Judge David Carter in July allowed the case to
go forward.
In Tuesday's filing, S&P estimated that more than $4.6
billion of the alleged losses may have resulted from CDOs that
were structured, marketed or sold by Bank of America Corp
or Citigroup Inc. It also said more than $1
billion came from debt that was never issued in the first place.
S&P also said the government lacked authority to sue under
the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act
of 1989, because no federally insured financial institutions
were affected by violations.
The government has in recent months made more use of FIRREA,
which was passed after the 1980s savings and loan crisis, in
part because of its lower burden of proof and longer statute of
limitations than other laws.
S&P has said its own statements about the independence and
objectivity of its ratings were "puffery" that could not be
taken at face value or be the basis for a fraud lawsuit.
It is separately trying to dismiss similar lawsuits by 15
U.S. states now pending in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
The states want these cases moved to state courts.
The case is U.S. v. McGraw-Hill Cos et al, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California, No. 13-00779.