UPDATE 1-Judge lets U.S. pursue $5-bln fraud lawsuit against S&P

* Judge denies S&P's motion to dismiss the lawsuit
* S&P accused of inflating ratings to win business
* S&P expects to show ratings independence in court
By Jonathan Stempel
July 17 The U.S. government may proceed with its
$5 billion lawsuit accusing Standard & Poor's of misleading
investors by inflating its credit ratings, after a federal judge
rejected the rating agency's effort to dismiss the civil fraud
case.
In a written decision late on Tuesday, the judge said the
government could pursue claims that S&P manipulated ratings to
boost profit, and in doing so, concealed credit risks and
conflicts of interest.
This led to large losses for investors and contributed to
the 2008 financial crisis, the government contended.
"The government's complaint alleges, in detail, the ways in
which none of S&P's credit ratings represented the thing that
they were supposed to represent, which was an objective
assessment of creditworthiness, because business considerations
infected the entire rating process," wrote U.S. District Judge
David Carter, in Santa Ana, California.
S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc, has said
statements about the integrity of its ratings are "puffery" that
cannot be a basis for the fraud lawsuit, filed on Feb. 4 by the
U.S. Department of Justice.
Catherine Mathis, an S&P spokeswoman, said on Wednesday the
lawsuit lacks merit.
"We firmly believe S&P's ratings were and are independent
and expect to show just that in court," she said.
The lawsuit accused the largest U.S. credit rating agency of
inflating ratings to win more fees from the issuers and bankers
that pay for them.
It also said S&P failed to downgrade ratings for
collateralized debt obligations despite knowing they were backed
by deteriorating residential mortgage-backed securities.
According to the complaint, S&P rated more than $2.8
trillion of RMBS and nearly $1.2 trillion of CDOs from September
2004 to October 2007.
NO PREDICTIVE VALUE?
Carter had tentatively decided on July 8 to let the lawsuit
go forward, but held a hearing that day to consider dismissal.
He said S&P asserted repeatedly at that hearing that no
reasonable investor would have relied on its claims of
independence and objectivity.
"S&P argued that, since the issuer banks had access to the
same information and models that S&P analysts did, they could
not have been fooled by faulty credit ratings," Carter wrote.
"This begs the question: If no investor believed in S&P's
objectivity, and every bank had access to the same information
and models as S&P, is S&P asserting that, as a matter of law,
the company's credit ratings service added absolutely zero
material value as a predictor of creditworthiness?"
Fourteen U.S. states and the District of Columbia are suing
S&P over similar claims in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
In that case, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman scheduled an
Oct. 4 hearing on Tuesday to consider both S&P's effort to
dismiss that litigation and the effort by states to move their
lawsuits back to various state courts from federal court.
Consolidating the state cases may help S&P avoid multiple
judgments or conflicting rulings, and reduce its legal bills.
The Justice Department had sued under the Financial
Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act, a 1989 law
passed after the savings and loan crisis.
That law allows the government to seek penalties for losses
affecting federally insured financial institutions.
S&P's main rivals are Moody's Corp's, Moody's
Investors Service and Fimalac SA's Fitch Ratings. The
federal government has not brought a lawsuit similar to the S&P
case against either.
The cases are: U.S. v. McGraw-Hill Cos et al, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California, No. 13-00779; and In re:
Standard & Poor's Rating Agency Litigation, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-md-02446.