Judge tentatively lets U.S. pursue lawsuit vs S&P

July 8 A federal judge has made a tentative
ruling that would let the U.S. government pursue its $5 billion
civil lawsuit accusing Standard & Poor's of defrauding investors
by inflating credit ratings prior to the financial crisis.
In a written ruling made public late on Monday, U.S.
District Judge David Carter in Santa Ana, California said the
government had sufficiently alleged that S&P's ratings were
objectively and subjectively false, and that the rating agency
intended to deceive investors.
S&P is a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc. It has
maintained that the lawsuit lacks merit.
Carter issued the ruling after a court hearing. According to
the Wall Street Journal, the judge said he would make a final
ruling by July 15.