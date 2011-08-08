UPDATE 1-S&P owner McGraw-Hill's stock falls after downgrade

* McGraw-Hill shares fall as much as 8.5 percent

* Rival Moody's Corp shares drop

* Country debt crises hurt bond business

* Bond issues pulled from market (Adds halt in new bond sales, updates stock prices)

NEW YORK, Aug 8 McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's MHP.N shares fell as much as 8.5 percent on Monday after its Standard & Poor's unit stripped the U.S. government of its top debt ratings.

Shares of Moody's Corp (MCO.N), parent to S&P rival Moody's Investors Service, also fell.

The companies' stocks often move with changes in the outlook for the credit markets. S&P and Moody's are both paid fees to issue ratings when companies sell new bonds.

The stocks dropped as the market for new bond issues ground to a virtual halt. About six investment-grade corporate bond sales which were expected on Monday were pulled from the market, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters capital markets service. [nN1E777173]

Moody's Chief Executive Ray McDaniel cautioned in a conference call with stock analysts July 27 that a rating action on the U.S. government would probably cause "temporary market dislocations" which would hurt Moody's rating business.

The company saw that phenomenon a year ago when problems surfaced with Greece's debt, McDaniel said. How long the market trouble would last would depend on the time the government takes to come up with a long-term plan for its debt problems, he said.

Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States to AA-plus from AAA on Friday evening.

McGraw-Hill shares fell 7.7 percent to $38.45, and Moody's slipped 7.5 percent to $30.40, both on the New York Stock Exchange late Monday afternoon. (Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Robert MacMillan and Richard Chang)