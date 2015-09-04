UPDATE 1-McGraw-Hill Education files to go public

(Adds company and industry background)
Sept 4 McGraw-Hill Education Inc, one of the big
three educational publishers, on Friday filed with U.S.
regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.
The company, owned by private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC, did not name the underwriters for the
IPO in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Reuters reported earlier this week that McGraw-Hill
Education has hired Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley to
lead the IPO, expected to value the company at between $5
billion and $6 billion, including debt.
McGraw-Hill Education sells textbooks for school and
university students and professionals in about 60 languages.
It competes with Pearson Plc and Cengage Learning
Inc, and, like its rivals, has sought to make most of its
content available on the Internet as more people read on their
tablets and phones.
The global e-Learning market is expected to grow to $131
billion by 2019 from $74 billion in 2015, according to
Technavio, a technology research firm.
About 70 percent of students in higher education used
digital course materials, according to a survey by Book Industry
Study Group.
McGraw-Hill Education increased annual digital learning
spending by about 67 percent in two years to $150 million in
2014, with an investment in excess of $175 million expected in
2015.
During the six months ended June 30, more than half the
adjusted revenue from its higher education unit was derived from
digital learning business.
Apollo acquired the business from McGraw-Hill Cos in March
2013 for $2.4 billion. Since then, Apollo has increased the
company's profit, cut costs and expanded its digital offerings.
McGraw-Hill Education is headed by David Levin, who
previously led London-headquartered multinational media company
UBM Plc.
Loss attributable to McGraw-Hill Education widened to $330.7
million in the year ended Dec. 31 from $169.8 million a year
earlier. However, revenue rose to $1.86 billion from $1.59
billion.
The New York-based company said on Friday it intends to list
its common stock under the symbol "MHED", but did not specify
which exchange it would list on.
The company set a nominal fundraising target of $100
million. The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in
its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees.
The final size of the IPO could be different.
