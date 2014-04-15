版本:
BRIEF-U.S. judge rejects S&P bid to split up $5 bln U.S. civil fraud lawsuit

April 15 McGraw Hill Financial Inc : * U.S. judge rejects standard & poor's bid to split U.S. government's $5

billion fraud lawsuit over ratings into separate trials -- court ruling * U.S. district judge david carter rejects McGraw Hill Financial Inc

unit's bid to hold initial trial covering only some securities * Carter says central question of whether S&P schemed to defraud can be

addressed in single trial
