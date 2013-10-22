Standard & Poor's drives McGraw Hill profit

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a 56 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by strong growth at its rating agency and S&P Dow Jones indices.
The company, formerly known as McGraw-Hill Cos Inc, said net income from continuing operations increased to $235 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $151 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail operations with Siemens.