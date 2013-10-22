Standard & Poor's drives McGraw Hill profit

Oct 22 Standard & Poor's owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc reported a 56 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by strong growth at its rating agency and S&P Dow Jones indices.

The company, formerly known as McGraw-Hill Cos Inc, said net income from continuing operations increased to $235 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $151 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.