瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 14:33 BJT

BRIEF-MCH says Andre Odermatt to join Board of Directors

Dec 19 MCH Group AG :

* Andre Odermatt, a member of Zurich City Council, will be joining Board Of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. on Jan. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
