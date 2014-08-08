版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 9日 星期六 02:34 BJT

BRIEF-McKesson to pay $18 million to resolve U.S. false claims allegations

Aug 8 McKesson Corp : * U.S. says McKesson Corp to pay $18 million to resolve false claims

allegations related to shipping services provided under vaccine distribution

contract * U.S. alleged McKesson improperly set temperature monitors used in shipping

vaccines under its contract with centers for disease control and prevention * U.S. says a whistleblower who was once a Finance director at a McKesson unit

will share in the settlement
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐