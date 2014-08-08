BRIEF-McKesson to pay $18 million to resolve U.S. false claims allegations

BRIEF-Nucor Q1 earnings per share $1.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 8 McKesson Corp : * U.S. says McKesson Corp to pay $18 million to resolve false claims
allegations related to shipping services provided under vaccine distribution
contract * U.S. alleged McKesson improperly set temperature monitors used in shipping
vaccines under its contract with centers for disease control and prevention * U.S. says a whistleblower who was once a Finance director at a McKesson unit
will share in the settlement
* BioPharmX completes last subject visit in its phase 2B trial of BPX-01, expects to report topline results first half of May 2017
* Plumas bancorp says declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend on plumas bancorp common stock of $0.14 per share