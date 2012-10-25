版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: McKesson acquisition of PSS World medical a credit negative

Oct 25 McKesson Corp : * Moody's says mckesson's acquisition of pss world medical is a credit

negative; ratings unaffected

